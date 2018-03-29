Badminton Star Abraham Aryettey Urges Colleague To Strike Gold In Gold Coast

Ghana’s badminton player, Abraham Aryettey, has urged his teammates and other Ghanaian athletes to make history at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He also called on his colleagues to work hard to get Ghana’s first badminton medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Aryettey made this statement in an interaction with the media from the Gold Coast after one of their training sessions at the Carrera Sports and Leisure Centre.

The player, who was part of the previous games edition said he believes has the ability to earn a place in the record books.

"We have won numerous medals before but never at the Commonwealth Games. For us, this is one of the biggest tournaments, and we are hoping for two medals, especially in singles and the team event.

"Every night when we go to bed, we picture ourselves getting this medal. So, if it becomes a reality, we will give thanks to God," he said.

‘AB’ as he is affectionately called by his peers, will be participating in the men's and mixed doubles, in addition to the mixed team event.

Before arriving at the Games Village in Gold Coast, Ghana's badminton team spent three weeks with former Australia and China international turned coach, Ricky Yu, who runs the Sky Badminton Centre, with his wife, 1996 Olympic bronze medallist Rosy Tang.

Ghana would be represented in badminton by; Abraham Aryeetey, Emmanuel Donkor, Daniel Sam, Michael Opoku Baah, Grace Atipaka, Eyram Yaa Migbodzi, Stella Ansah and Gifty Musa with Davis Ephraim and Philip Baah as coaches.

Ghana takes on Malaysia in the mixed team event on the first day of badminton competition on Thursday, 5 April 2018.