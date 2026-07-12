ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Maame Grace petitions Mahama to investigate Mosquito Lab Ghana at University of Ghana

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Social News Maame Grace petitions Mahama to investigate Mosquito Lab Ghana at University of Ghana
SUN, 12 JUL 2026

Spiritual teacher Maame Grace has made a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to order an immediate independent investigation into the Mosquito Ecology Research Facility at the University of Ghana.

In a widely shared video on her YouTube page, Maame Grace expressed deep concerns about the lab, which is reportedly funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and operates under the Target Malaria consortium.

She questioned why such a facility is allowed to operate with what she described as insufficient transparency, suggesting that Ghanaians deserve to know exactly what is being researched in their own backyard.

“Is this about saving lives or something else entirely?” Maame Grace asked in the video, framing her concerns within a broader narrative about foreign influence and the protection of African sovereignty.

She described the situation as part of a “spiritual and physical cold war” against Africans, warning that future generations could bear the consequences if the nation does not act now.

The outspoken media personality did not mince words. She called on the President to personally intervene, demanding that the government put a hold on the facility and launch a thorough, independent probe into its activities.

“Our people’s health is not for sale,” she declared. “We cannot gamble with the well-being of our children and grandchildren. Mr. President, we need answers, and we need them now.”

Her call has resonated with many Ghanaians who have taken to social media to express similar doubts. According to the operators, the lab, commissioned in 2023, is designed to study mosquito ecology and develop innovative tools to combat malaria.

Scientists at the facility have previously explained that the research aims to reduce malaria transmission through advanced biological methods, including the possible use of genetically modified mosquitoes.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

DVLA Boss DVLA to introduce smart number plates to boost security, improve vehicle traceab...

2 hours ago

Maame Grace petitions Mahama to investigate Mosquito Lab Ghana at University of Ghana Maame Grace petitions Mahama to investigate Mosquito Lab Ghana at University of ...

2 hours ago

Passage of Community Service Bill not enough, Ghana must modernise prisons — Martin Kpebu Passage of Community Service Bill not enough, Ghana must modernise prisons — Mar...

2 hours ago

June 29 floods a clear case of Mahamas incompetence — Egyapa Mercer June 29 floods a clear case of Mahama's incompetence — Egyapa Mercer

2 hours ago

Kofi Bentil Nkoko Nkitinkiti policy will fail, can't solve Ghana's poultry problem — Kofi Be...

2 hours ago

Ghanas tallest man spared leg amputation after Ibrahim Mahamas intervention Ghana's tallest man spared leg amputation after Ibrahim Mahama's intervention

2 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Iran strikes Gulf neighbours after new US attacks

3 hours ago

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 31, 2024. - Nathan Howard, Reuters US senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham dies after 'brief and sudden illness'

15 hours ago

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the worlds oil, is a major source of contention between the United States and Iran - - / AFP Trump and Iran's supreme leader trade threats as mediators try to save deal

15 hours ago

Huge waves crash on the coastline ahead of Typhoon Bavi in Wenling in eastern Chinas Zhejiang province on July 10, 2026. - Chinatopix Via AP More than 1 million evacuated as Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in China

Just in....
body-container-line