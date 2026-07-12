Maame Grace petitions Mahama to investigate Mosquito Lab Ghana at University of Ghana

Spiritual teacher Maame Grace has made a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to order an immediate independent investigation into the Mosquito Ecology Research Facility at the University of Ghana.

In a widely shared video on her YouTube page, Maame Grace expressed deep concerns about the lab, which is reportedly funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and operates under the Target Malaria consortium.

She questioned why such a facility is allowed to operate with what she described as insufficient transparency, suggesting that Ghanaians deserve to know exactly what is being researched in their own backyard.

“Is this about saving lives or something else entirely?” Maame Grace asked in the video, framing her concerns within a broader narrative about foreign influence and the protection of African sovereignty.

She described the situation as part of a “spiritual and physical cold war” against Africans, warning that future generations could bear the consequences if the nation does not act now.

The outspoken media personality did not mince words. She called on the President to personally intervene, demanding that the government put a hold on the facility and launch a thorough, independent probe into its activities.

“Our people’s health is not for sale,” she declared. “We cannot gamble with the well-being of our children and grandchildren. Mr. President, we need answers, and we need them now.”

Her call has resonated with many Ghanaians who have taken to social media to express similar doubts. According to the operators, the lab, commissioned in 2023, is designed to study mosquito ecology and develop innovative tools to combat malaria.

Scientists at the facility have previously explained that the research aims to reduce malaria transmission through advanced biological methods, including the possible use of genetically modified mosquitoes.