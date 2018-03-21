PHOTOS... Youth & Sports Minister Cut Sod For Construction Of $2.4 Million Multi-Purpose Sports Complex In Ho

The Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah on Wednesday cut a sod for the construction of a multi-purpose sports complex in the Volta Region.

The edifice which will aid in the development of Sports in the Volta Region will have a standard football pitch, athletics track, Tennis, basketball and handball courts, gym, counselling centre and youth ICT and will cost the government $2.4 million according to sources.

This forms part of the Ministries promises to construct ultra-modern Sports complexes across all the ten regions.

The Member of Parliament for the people of Atwima Mponua constituency weeks ago cut a sod for the rehabilitation of the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex.

Ahead of the Africa Women's Championship that will be held in Ghana later this year, the Sports Ministry have released monies for the renovation of the Accra Sports Stadium.

In 10 months this $2.4m Youth and Sports Resource Centre will be ready in Ho.







The facility includes a 10k seater standard pitch with tartan tracks and other sports facilities, ICT Counselling and Entrepreneurial Devt. Centre@CitiSportsGHA@nhyirasports1 @SaddickAdams pic.twitter.com/QuwgzcTixG — MOYSGH Official (@MOYSGh) March 21, 2018

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium is also said to be undergoing revamp ahead of the Africa Women’s Nations Cup where the venue will serve as one of the training grounds for the competition.

