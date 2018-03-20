Dreams FC Sextet Make Ghana Premier League Debut In Elmina Sharks Opening Win

Six Dreams FC players made their Ghana Premier League debuts on Sunday in their 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks as they opened their campaign.

Abdul Razak Cromwell, Masahudu Abdallah, Issah Yakubu, Cletus Nombil, Kwadwo Asamoah and Zuberu Sharani were all involved in an action.

And it was one of them Sharani who scored late to secure all three points.

He is a product of the club's youth system.

The remaining five players were bought during the transfer window.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com