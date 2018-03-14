PAYSWITCH Pledge To Partner GOC To Promote And Develop Ghana Sports

CEO of Payswicth Company Ltd Mr Kojo Choi said his company will continue to support the GOC in promoting Ghana’s image through sports. He made this known when officials of GOC visited the company in appreciation of their sponsorship towards the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

“It was a great experience being with Akwesi Frimpong and I was more than proud to be a Ghanaian carrying the flag. We love the opportunity to invest with the little we have and we’re thankful to GOC. My company will host Skeleton athlete Akwesi Frimpong during his stay in Ghana next month”-Mr Choi revealed

PaySwitch Company Ltd, a company that provides alternative payment processing services to banks and non-banking institutions presented 100,000ghc to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) towards the 2018 Winter Olympic Games where Akwasi Frimpong represented Ghana in the skeleton event.

The Ghana Olympic Committee eulogized Payswitch Ltd and its leadership for the timely sponsorship towards Ghana’s preparation and participation in the just ended PyeongChang Summer Olympics in Korea.

President Ben Nunoo Mensah in short ceremony in Accra was full of praise for Payswitch and CEO Mr Kojo Choi who followed up to Korea and supported Team Ghana after the company’s financial investment.

The GOC Boss presenting a miniature of the Winter Olympic Torch to the management of Payswitch in Accra said “Ghana and Africa was a big winner in PyeongChang in terms the visibility, exposure, mileage and goodwill that was registered in the minds of everybody. This valuable feat cannot be celebrated without acknowledging the feat by Payswitch Company Ltd”.

Present during the presentation were Secretary General of the GOC Richard Apkorkavie, CDM- Jerry Shaib Ahmed, Communication Director-Charles Osei Asibey and Nathan Anobi of Payswitch.