2018 CAF CL: Injured Noah Martey Dropped From Aduana Stars 18-Man Squad For ES Sétif Clash

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Yusif Abubakar has dropped Noah Martey from his 18 man squad for the return leg of their CAF Champions League first round tie against ES Setif on Sunday.

The midfielder has been left out of the squad after suffering an injury during the first leg.

After missing the first round of preliminary round matches, Yahaya Mohammed made the list and could play his first away match in this year's competition.

Goalkeeper Tijani Ahmed has been dropped for Gorden Yeboah.

The Fire Boys pipped the Algerian giants 1-0 in the first leg encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro last week.

Aduana Stars will leave Ghana for Algeria on Tuesday.