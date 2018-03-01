$4m Renovation Of Azumah Nelson Sports Complex Begins

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has officially given the green light for renovation works to begin at the Azumah Nelson Sports complex in Kaneshie.

The total renovation cost is a staggering GH¢ 18 million ($4 million) and is expected to be completed in 16 months.

Originally known as the Kaneshie Sports Complex, the facility, has been in a very deplorable state and has seen very little maintenance by the state since it was built in the 1970s.

The poor state of the stadium, which has a capacity of 10,000 spectators, has led to many sports fanatics asking Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson to get his name off the edifice but that may not be necessary anymore as renovation works have commenced.

The edifice when completed is expected to have running tracks, a FIFA standard football pitch, a multipurpose gym, a swimming pool and hostels for House National teams.

“This place used to serve as camping grounds for our various national teams. Also in 2007 when the Accra Stadium was closed down Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics used this place as their home grounds.'' Minister said.

“Unfortunately the facilities here have been abandoned and left to deteriorate so much so that it doesn’t befit the pedigree of Azumah Nelson. This place is going to be transformed, and in a few months all will be proud,”

Isaac Asiamah added that the renovation of the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex and the Accra Sports Stadium and other sporting facilities is all part of a grand plan to build a solid base for sports development in the country.

“We need future for Sports development and that future is what we are beginning this year.

“We have to address the fundamentals and that is the availability of sporting infrastructure and this year we are going to see that,” he added.

The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex will be renamed the Azumah Nelson Youth and Sports Centre when the renovation is done.