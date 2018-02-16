2018 WAFU CUP... Ruthless Black Queens Thrash Niger 9:0

The Black Queens of Ghana humiliated Niger by 9-0 in their second group game in the ongoing WAFU Women Championship held in Cote D’Ivoire.

Mercy Tagoe lost their opening match against host nation Cote D’Ivoire by a lone goal on Wednesday and needed this win to keep their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Portia Boakye, Janet Egyir and Jane Ayieyam scored a brace each whilst Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere and Ruth Appiah scored one each to secure the three points for Ghana.

The Queens will face Burkina Faso in their final group game on Sunday, February 18, 2018.