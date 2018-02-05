Biagio Confirmed Italy’s Interim Head Coach

Luigi Di Biagio has been confirmed as Italy’s interim head coach for the March friendlies against Argentina and England.

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta last week said Under-21s boss Di Biagio, 46, would be offered the chance to take control of the Azzurri on a temporary basis.

The former Roma and Inter Milan midfielder was on Monday formally appointed as Giampiero Ventura’s short-term successor for the game against Argentina at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on March 23 and a showdown with England at Wembley four days later.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia due to a playoff defeat to Sweden, are still keen to find Ventura’s replacement following the veteran tactician’s departure in November.

Costacurta has publicly revealed a desire to speak to current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte – formerly in charge of the Azzurri – and Carlo Ancelotti. Roberto Mancini has also been linked with the vacancy.

The 46-year-old played almost 500 games for Lazio, Monza, Foggia, Roma, Inter, Brescia and Ascoli, while representing Italy 31 times, including at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, plus Euro 2000.

The former midfielder began his coaching tenure with the Azzurri as their Under-20 Coach in 2011, before stepping up to the U21s two years later, taking them to two European Championships.