OFFICIAL: Fredrick Boateng Joins Asante Kotoko Ok Two Year Deal
Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of striker Frederick Boateng on a two-year deal.
Boateng moves on a free transfer after completing two years with Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.
He featured for the Porcupine Warriors in the GHALCA G8 tournament.
Boateng has previously played for Ebusua Dwarfs where he made a lot of impacts.