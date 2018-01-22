International Boxing Instructor Terry Edwards Trains Ghanaian Coaches

Terry Edwards MBE, an International Boxing Association (AIBA) Coaching Instructor is in the country conducting an advanced level three day course leading to the AIBA One Star Coaching Certificate.

The former Head Coach of the British Olympic Boxing team said he is in to add to what Ghanaian AIBA Coach Ofori Asare took them through a few weeks back and also test them as to whether they are working or not with a written and practical examination.

The ex-trainer of popular Amir Khan and other great British boxers noted that things are changing in the world of sports, so there is the need for frequent updates in terms of courses and seminars.

Terry Edwards shared some of his experiences on the international boxing scene where he led British boxers to win two gold and one bronze at the 2004 Beijing Olympic Games.

He noted that boxing coaches are the best sports trainers because they go through a lot in grooming and shaping a boxer who must win by points or knock out.

He hinted that as the head coach, he picks those he wants to work with and his team always delivers because he takes good care of them.

The advocate of female boxing said he supports women to box and hopes that Ghana gets future female champions.

The course would see the over 50 coaches being taken through topics like; AIBA Technical and Competition Rules, Physical Preparation, Tactics in Boxing, Competition Preparations, Role of the Cutman, Simple Training Planning, Endurance, Strength, Speed and Coordination and others before they write the examination.

He said Boxing Coaches should know the current standards and regulations in international boxing as well as the methodology in Tactics and Physical Training.

Lawyer Moses Foe Amoaning, former Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President who is supporting the programme said very soon coaches in the security agencies like Armed Forces, Ghana Police, Ghana Prisons, Ghana National Fire Service and the CEPS would be given another training in regard to their roles as security personnel.

On the first day most of the coaches were glad with the introduction and promised to support him to make the important course interesting.