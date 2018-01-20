Ghanaian Boxer Wahid Omar Focused On Improving At 2018 Commonwealth Games

Ghana’s Abdul Wahid Omar says his focus is on reaching the medal zone of the 2018 Commonwealth Games which would be held in April in Australia and he is very sure of clinching a medal.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Bukom Boxing Arena, before the national team, the Black Bombers moved to Cape Coast for further training in a cool, calm and serene atmosphere he said this time round he wants to make a name for himself, so he is going all out to the finals.

The bronze medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games said “I have prepared very well, our team has prepared very well under our able trainers led by the experienced Ofori Asare. We are not taking chances at all, we are very hungry for success, we want to prove that boxing is the number one sport in Ghana. We are continuing from where Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Duke Micah and Isaac Dogboe left off” he said.

According to Wahid who represented Ghana at the last Olympic Games in Brazil, he wants to leave a legacy in amateur boxing.

“Am not in a rush to turn professional, I will reach there at the right time. For now, my concentration is Ghana, and I want to win for Ghana” he said.

Wahid Omar is from the Wisdom Boxing Club where Bastie Samir and Issa Samir came from.

He has been in the Black Bombers for a period and feels Gold Coast 2018 is another good event for Ghana Boxing to show its true colours.

“We have to display the red, yellow and green with the Black Star on the medals podium, in fact, I have learnt a lot after the Olympic Games and this time, am going all out” he added.

Abdul Wahid Omar, the only boxer at the 2016 Olympic Games lost in the first round after he was edged out by his Argentinian opponent Alberto Ezequiel Melian in the Men's 56-kilogramme bantamweight category.

The 10 boxers in camp include: (former Commonwealth bronze medallist) Wahid Omar (60kg), Suleman Tetteh (49kg), Samuel Addo (56kg), Akimos Ampiah (52kg), Jessie Lartey (64kg), Abubakar Quartey (69kg), Azuma Mohammed (69kg), Musah Ramah Lawson (75kg), Majors Suleman (91kg), and Shakuul Samil 75kg.

The team will be in camp for one month under the supervision of assistant coaches Akai Nettey and Lartekwei Lartey as the head coach Ofori Asare is currently in Ethiopia conducting an AIBA coaching course.