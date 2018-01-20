Cricket: Ghana Leave It Late, Pay Heavy Price

The Ghana-Nigeria rivalry was rekindled on Saturday in day two of the ongoing Africa Cricket Association Northwest African Women's tournament.

Several missed chances to bury the game early saw the host nation losing by 3 runs to Nigeria. Ghana won the toss and chose to field first.

Nigeria took up every opportunity that was thrown at them by their opponents, and by the 20th over, scored 128 runs for 6 wickets.

The Nigerians came in full force when it was their turn to field.

They had fielders at every nook and cranny around the boundaries to ensure the Ghanaian batters were kept at bay.

Tried as they could, Ghana could not match up to the required 6.25 per over needed to boost their winning chances. In the end, they scored 124 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs, thus leaving Nigeria to win the second game by 3 runs. mg src='https://www.myjoyonline.com/ghana-news/sa-image.png' style='width:100%; height:auto; margin:10px auto;'>

In the second game of the day, Sierra Leone made it 2 wins out of two matches.

They played against a weaker Gambian side that scored 54 runs for 10 in 19.3 overs.

The Sierra Leoneans needed only 8.3 overs to score 55 runs for 3, therefore winning by 7 wickets.

The final games will be played at the Achimota Cricket Ovals A and B on Sunday, January 21.

Ghana must beat Sierra Leone and hope that the Gambia also beat Nigeria to stand any chances of making it a host and win affair.