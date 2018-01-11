modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

OFFICIAL: Eric Bekoe Joins Kenyan Giants AFC Leopards

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has agreed to sign for the Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards.

The former Ghana Premier League champions have confirmed the goal poacher will be joining their outfit for the next season.

The 31-year-old has been clubless leaving Sekondi Hasaacas at the end of the 2016/17 season.

He has also featured for Hearts of Lions and Egyptian side Petrojet.

