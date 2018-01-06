Ghanaian Youngster David Atanga Satisfied With His Output in 2017

Despite being dashed out on loan by Red Bull to Mattersburg, former Ghana U20 forward David Atanga believes he had a magnificent season.

For lack of consistent playing time, the swift attacker was dashed out in the second round of the 2017 season to Mattersburg who were at the tail end of the table when he joined.

The Ghanaian accepted the challenge and successfully guided the side out of relegation, a feat that makes Atanga an admired player by Mattersburg who wanted him on a permanent base.

'I was on loan at Mattersburg for half a season and it was really good for me. I played all the matches and guided them to escape relegation,' he told GHANAsoccernet.com

'They had only 14 points from 18 games when I joined and were at the bottom of the table. But thankfully, we put together our efforts to save the club from relegation. They ended the season with 43 points,' he added.

The Red Bull star continued to talk about his performance: 'My performance compelled my club Red Bull Salzburg to take me back and I think 2017 was a good year for me.'

On his return to Red Bull, Atanga says he was happy to have returned and was determined to steal a show at the Red Bull Arena.

'I was also happy to return because Red Bull had qualified for the Europa League and had sold two players creating a room for me to flourish but sadly I got injured at the beginning of the season and all their good plans for me changed.'

Getting a better season in 2018 has been the target of Atanga and he believes all other opportunities will follow.

'My dream is to get a better season in 2018 because a better season than last season will give me more options, whether to be a regular at Red Bull of to move on permanently to another club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com