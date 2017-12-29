Frank Nuttall Orders Hearts of Oak To Sign Former Karela United Midfielder Benjamin Kotey

Hearts of Oak are on the verge of completing the signing of promising midfielder Benjamin Kotey Afutu after impressing the technical staff at training.

The former Karela United star started pre-season with the Phobians and has so far convinced head coach Frank Elliott Nuttall with his displays at the training grounds and in test games.

Kotey Afutu is expected to pen a deal with the capital club in the coming weeks.

He was on the bench when Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with rivals Asante Kotoko SC in the [email protected] Cup second leg at the Baba Yara stadium on 24th December.

Kotey Afutu played a decisive role to help Karela United secure a premiership promotion last season in the Division One.

The talented midfielder scored 5 goals in 25 matches and managed 7 assists in the second tier league.

He was man of the match on four occasions.

