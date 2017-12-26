Today In History(VIDEO): Bukom Banku Stops Ayitey Powers In Rematch

On December 26, 2015, Braimah Kamoko ‘Bukom Banku’ stopped out age-long rival, Ayitey Powers in the sixth round in their match anticipated rematch at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ayitey Powers started the more aggressive and appeared to gain the measure of Bukom Banku in the opening round.

But Kamoko soon found his rhythm and began unleashing a plethora of punches, uppercuts and jabs all over the face and body of Powers right from the second round and it remained that way for the rest of the fight.

Powers failed to answer the bell for the sixth round. Referee Emmanuel Brenya had no choice than to declare the fight over.