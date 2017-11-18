Joseph Paintsil Fires Ferencvarosi To Victory In Hungary

Former Ghana youth forward Joseph Paintsil scored the match-winning for Ferencvarosi in their 2-0 win over Paks in the Hungarian top flight league on Saturday.

The former Tema Youth striker continued his remarkable start to his Ferencvarosi career as he shot the side ahead in the 4th minute.

The 20-year-old put his side ahead in the 4th minute from a powerful shot on the edge of the area.

Amadou Moutari, who replaced Paintsil late in the game sealed the win with his first touch of the ball.

The win propelled Ferencvarosi to the summit of the league log with 35 points after 16 games.

The goal was Paintsil's 5th goal in 16 appearances for the Green lads.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com