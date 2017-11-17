Joseph Addo Signs New Aduana Stars Deal Keeping Him At The Club Until 2020, Pockets GH¢30,000 A Year

Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo has signed a three-year fresh deal which will keep at the club until 2020.

The 25-year-old has been rewarded with an improved offer after helping the side to clinch the Ghana Premier League crown this season.

He will receive an annual salary of GH¢30,000 plus add-ons during the three-year period.

Addo joined the Fire Club on a free transfer in 2015 after leaving local giants Asante Kotoko.

The club has moved quickly to tie him down to a permanent deal amid circling reports surrounding his future.

The move will be welcomed by supporters, who are also hoping to see other stars sign permanent deals ahead of their participation in the CAF Champions League next year.

