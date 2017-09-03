modernghana logo

Find Out: Division One League Zone II & III Winners

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Karela FC and Dreams FC were crowned champions in their respective zones of the Division One League on Sunday.

The two clubs have qualified to play in the Ghana Premier League next season.

Karela FC, based in Nzema Aiyinase, beat Gold Stars at home to amass 73 points as champions in Zone II.

Dreams FC settled for a 3-3 draw at home with Mighty Jets with striker Eric Gawu scoring a hat-trick.

The also garned 73 points to seal a quick return to the Ghana Premier League

Both clubs were rewarded with a trophy, a plaque and medals for all players and technical team members for topping their zones.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

