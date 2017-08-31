TOP STORIES
Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Agyei joins Italian lower side Carrarese Calcio on two-year deal
Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Agyei has signed a two-year deal with Italian side Carrarese Calcio.
The 25-year-old joins from Serie A side Benevento, committing his future to the Lega Promo side for the next 24 months.
The Ghanaian signed the permanent contract on Thursday after completing formalities.
He has previously played for Juve Stabia, Ancona and Casertana.
