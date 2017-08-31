modernghana logo

Ex-Ghana youth star Michael Anaba emerges poster boy for Spanish side Ontinyent CF

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Anaba has emerged as the shining touch for Spanish side Ontinyent CF.

The 23-year-old has turned on the heat in style since he joined the second-tier side three weeks ago.

The former Kotoko star has been instrumental in the side's campaign in the early stages and appears to be earning rave reviews for his commanding displays.

The ever-smiling and hugely respected professional, is expected to be key for the side ahead of their league clash against Villarreal CF on Sunday.

The club's new Australian new owners want to re-brand the club around the  former Ghana youth star and has been used in several promotions to attract fans to the stadium.

Anaba is not new to Spanish football having featured for Elche, Alcoyano and CD Eldense.

