modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo to join Nottingham Forest on loan

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

English born Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo is set to join English Championship side Nottingham Forest on a season loan before the summer transfer window shuts in midnight, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal. 

The 22-year-old joined the Gers at the start of last season from English Premier League side Leicester City on a four-year deal.

But it took some time before the former Bury loanee blossomed into one the side's key players under former coach Mark Warburton.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com can report that Dodoo is set to join Warburton at Nottingham Forest on a season long loan deal after growing frustrated at his lack of playing time under Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha this term.

Dodoo scored five goals in 15 appearances for Rangers last season.

He has not featured for the Ibrox club this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

I didn’t swerve CID; my lawyer wasn’t available – A-Plus

1 hour ago

A-Plus swerves CID; fails to show up for questioning

1 hour ago

quot-img-1No matter the scarcity of meat the vulture will never chew grass

By: ENOCH OFORI AFFUL quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33790.3380
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line