TOP STORIES
inspiration comes from what you see, hear, smell, taste and touchBy: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Hearts - Aduana Star GPL game ends in a six-goal thriller
Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars produced a six goal thriller in the 26th week Ghana Premier League (GPL) game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.
It was a game in which, the winner was going to have an advantage to win the premiership, hence the thriller
Aduana needed at least a draw to enhance their chances, whilst Hearts needed a win to have a clear chance of wining the title after eight years of wait.
However it was a game that came with drama, controversial decisions by the referee Prince Amoah, reckless tackles and good display of football as well.
Aduana opened the scores in the 8th minute after Daniel Darkwa's deflective shot deceived keeper Ben Mensah.
Hearts equalized five minutes later through an intelligent chip by Winful Cobbinah.
Both sides battled for supremacy, but again it was Aduana who took the lead again in the 25th minute through Derick Sasraku.
Aduana hanged onto the lead till the close of the first half.
Hearts resumed the second half a more determined side and succeed in fetching the equalizer in the 55th minute through skipper Thomas Abbey.
But the action was not yet over as Nathaniel Asamoah capitalized on a defensive mix up to score his sides third goal in the 76th minute.
Asamoah as unable to play the rest of the game after the goal as he got seriously injured after the goal.
Hearts mounted intense pressure on the away team and pushed them to the wall for the equalizer in the 83rd minute when Kwame Kizito out-jumped keeper Stephen Adams to score.
However Adams failed to continue the game after goal and carried away by the stadium ambulance immediately for medical care.
Hearts pursued for the winner but the defence of Aduana stood firm and managed to go home with a point to enhance their chances of wining the league.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News