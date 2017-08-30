TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull Salzburg's Majeed Ashimeru Off To Austria Lustenau
GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report that talented West African Football Academy kid Majeed Ashimeru has been sent out on a season long loan to Austria Lustenau, moments after signing a four-year deal with Red Bull Salzburg.
The 19-year-old finalized his move to the side after passing a mandatory medical.
WAFA announced selling the hugely talented midfielder to the Austrian side on Wednesday with GHANAsoccernet.com revealing the midfield maestro will sign a permanent contract with the European outfit.
However, he has been sent out on loan to Austria Bundesliga II side Austria Lustenau to continue with his development, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The youngster has been one of the outstanding performers in the Ghana Premier League and ensured his side stayed top of the season before his departure to the European country.
Ashimeru tops the assist league in the on-going season.
By Patrick Akoto
