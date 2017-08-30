modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull Salzburg's Majeed Ashimeru Off To Austria Lustenau

- ghanasoccernet.com
19 minutes ago | Sports News

GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report that talented West African Football Academy kid Majeed Ashimeru has been sent out on a season long loan to Austria Lustenau, moments after signing a four-year deal with Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old finalized his move to the side after passing a mandatory medical.

WAFA announced selling the hugely talented midfielder to the Austrian side on Wednesday with GHANAsoccernet.com revealing the midfield maestro will sign a permanent contract with the European outfit.

However, he has been sent out on loan to Austria Bundesliga II side Austria Lustenau to continue with his development, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The youngster has been one of the outstanding performers in the Ghana Premier League and ensured his side stayed top of the season before his departure to the European country.

Ashimeru tops the assist league in the on-going season.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

29 ‘galamseyers’ fined GHc15m over Atewa forest mining

6 hours ago

Alabi fights back: We did viability appraisal on 'abandoned' $150m SSN...

9 hours ago

quot-img-1What ever you have make sure you handle it with care. You may not know its value until you loose it. Cherish the little God has given you today and you will have more tomorrow. Jah bless no sweat.

By: gifty gyau-adjei(mrs quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39674.4011
Euro5.23835.2415
Pound Sterling5.67835.6845
Swiss Franc4.58234.5839
Canadian Dollar3.48773.4893
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.47463.4812
body-container-line