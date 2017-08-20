TOP STORIES
THE DREAM YOU ABANDONE IS THE FUTURE REJECTED. NEVER ABANDONE A DREAM TILL IT IS DONE. IF YOU NEVER WANT TO FAIL IN ANYTHING, THEN YOU WILL NOT DO ANYTHING.By: DR . SAMUEL KENNEDY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
AmaZulu midfielder Samuel Darpoh marks PSL debut with a win
Midfielder Samuel Mensah Darpoh made his Premier Soccer League debut on Saturday as AmaZulu beat Free State Stars 1-0 at home in their season's first match.
The 19-year-old lasted the entire of the duration as the KZN side made a flying start to their campaign.
Darpoh has been with the club since 2015 and made 23 appearances for the side to secure promotion from the National First Division.
The former Okwahu United man is cousins with John Arwuah, a former AmaZulu holding midfielder.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News