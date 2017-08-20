modernghana logo

AmaZulu midfielder Samuel Darpoh marks PSL debut with a win

- ghanasoccernet.com
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Midfielder Samuel Mensah Darpoh made his Premier Soccer League debut on Saturday as AmaZulu beat Free State Stars 1-0 at home in their season's first match.

The 19-year-old lasted the entire of the duration as the KZN side made a flying start to their campaign.

Darpoh has been with the club since 2015 and made 23 appearances for the side to secure promotion from the National First Division.

The former Okwahu United man is cousins with John Arwuah, a former AmaZulu holding midfielder.

