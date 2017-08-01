modernghana logo

Hearts guru Alhaji Akambi taunts Kotoko "They can't escape our wrath"

- ghanasoccernet.com
43 minutes ago | Sports News

Board Member of Hearts of Oak Alhaji Braimah Akambi is upbeat about his outfit's chances of beating Asante Kotoko in Sunday's Super Clash encounter.

The Phobians will travel to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to take on sworn rivals Asante Kotoko in week 23 rescheduled fixture of the Ghana Premier League in a defiant mood following their recent performance in the league and the MTN FA Cup competition.

The fixture which was supposed to come off two weeks ago was compassionately called off after Asante Kotoko were involved in a fatal motor accident on the Nkawkaw road en route to Kumasi after their midweek 1-0 defeat to Inter Allies, losing their deputy kit officer, Thomas Obeng Asare in the unfortunate occurrence.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, many connoisseurs of the league have tipped Hearts to have the edge over their the Porcupine Warriors due to the trauma they went through.

Speaking to Happy FM's Anopa Bosuo Sports, Akambi reaffirmed his side's preparedness ahead of the encounter and claimed that they have done everything possible to return to Accra with the maximum points.

"We have done everything possible to beat Kotoko on Sunday,"says Akambi.

"However, we will not predict the scoreline because it's a big game between two big clubs but I'm confident we'll carry the day."

Hearts are five points adrift of league leaders Aduana Stars while Kotoko are fifth on the log with two games in hand.

