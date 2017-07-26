TOP STORIES
Asamoah Gyan reveals how he got his famous 'BabyJet'' nickname
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan reveals how his friends started calling him by the name that has become famous in the West African nation.
Gyan, a former student of High School giants Accra Academy, has not looked back since he marked his Black Stars debut in 2003.
The 31-year-old has grown to become one of the world's most feared strikers - chalking remarkable milestone in his international career.
" I was 17 years old and I had a baby-like face at that time. I was also very fast. Nobody caught me on the scene. So my friends called me BabyJet, and it is still so," he told fanatik.com.tr
"Even my 2 year old child knows it in my country. "
The former Sunderland striker is a goal machine who has carved an impeccable image for himself.
By Patrick Akoto
