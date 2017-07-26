modernghana logo

Asamoah Gyan reveals how he got his famous 'BabyJet'' nickname

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News


Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan reveals how his friends started calling him by the name that has become famous in the West African nation.

Gyan, a former student of High School giants Accra Academy, has not looked back since he marked his Black Stars debut in 2003.

The 31-year-old has grown to become one of the world's most feared strikers - chalking remarkable milestone in his international career.

" I was 17 years old and I had a baby-like face at that time. I was also very fast. Nobody caught me on the scene. So my friends called me BabyJet, and it is still so," he told fanatik.com.tr

"Even my 2 year old child knows it in my country. "

The former Sunderland striker is a goal machine who has carved an impeccable image for himself.

By Patrick Akoto
Asamoah Gyan

