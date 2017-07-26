TOP STORIES
Kayserispor new signing Asamoah Gyan insists money is not important to him
Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says he did not join Turkish side Kayserispor for monetary consideration.
The 31-year-old returned to Europe for the first time in five years after joining on a two-year deal.
The iconic Ghana striker snubbed other mouth-watering offers to sign for Kayserispor.
And the former Sunderland man, who earned 7.5 million Euros in China, says money is not important to him.
'Money is not important to me. I earned 7.5 million Euros in China. I have let go half of the money I will receive from you already," he told fanatik.com.tr
'It's important to score a goal, but people will be happy when the team wins. I will do what is best for me to make the fans happy. I am really happy to be here."
By Patrick Akoto
