Asamoah Gyan hails quality of Turkish top flight league after joining Kayserispor
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has hailed the quality of the Turkish Super Lig after joining Kayserispor.
Gyan, 31, has signed a two-year deal with the European outfit after ending a short loan spell at Dubai-based Al Ahli.
The Ghana international rejected several offers to return to mainstream Europe - five years after leaving English side Sunderland.
The goal poacher has revealed the reasons for joining the side.
"The quality of the league increases. That's why I know I'm in a quality league," he said
"But I will think of my team instead of proving myself among these players.
"Because, if Kayserispor wins, people will be happy, and I will be happy when people are happy.
" Of course, there is nothing that makes people as happy as scoring goals. But first the team."
The Ghanaian has been involved in the side's pre-season programme since joining the side after an extended break where he embarked on several charity work in his native country.
By Patrick Akoto
