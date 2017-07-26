TOP STORIES
"Tell me who is your friend and I will tell you who you are."By: Kpieni
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Turks are crazy football fans - Asamoah Gyan
Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has hailed Turkish fans as 'crazy'.
The 31-year-old has joined top-flight side Kayserispor after ending his five year spell in Asia.
The Ghanaian was mobbed by thousands of fans on arrival in Istanbul and he has reserved special praise for the fans.
" Turkish fans really love football and the team they keep. This is crazy," he told fanatik.com.tr
"You can understand this in social media. There are 50 thousand messages. I'm trying to answer the lot. I feel compelled to face this interest myself. "
The Ghanaian super star is expected to be key for a side which has escaped relegation by a whisker in the last two seasons.
By Patrick Akoto
Asamoah Gyan
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News