Philanthropist Dr Kwaku Frimpong donates to Asante Kotoko accident victims

- ghanasoccernet.com
51 minutes ago | Sports News

Dr Kwaku Frimpong(Champion), CEO of Champion Divine Clinic, has extended his benevolence to tragedy hit Kotoko by donating an amount of â€ŽGHâ‚µ5,000. 

The donation is to help cushion the management in the wake of the tragic accident the team bus got involved in which resulted in the death deputy kits manager with several others injured.

Making the presentation to the team, assured the management of Kotoko that his doors are always open for them anytime they call on him.

The successful business mogul also called on the supporters of the club to keep on supporting the club to move from grace to grace.

