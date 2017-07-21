modernghana logo

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah training with Atletico B

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is training with Atletico Madrid B as he seeks another loan deal. 

Mensah, who spent last season on loan at Vitoria Guimaraes is not part of coach Diego Simeone's plans and he is expected to be loaned out again to get more playing time.

Before a loan deal is secured for him, the 21-year-old Ghanaian together with  NicolÃ¡s Schiapacasse and Caio Henrique will be having their pre-season with manager Oscar Fernandez at the second team.

Mensah's contract with Atletico ends in the summer of 2021.

Bernard Mensah

