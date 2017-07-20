TOP STORIES
Europa League qualifiers: Sam Mensah helps lowly Östersund to evict giants Galatasaray
Sam Mensah played the entire duration for Swedish side Ã–stersund who eliminated Turkish giants Galatarasay out of the Europa League after drawing 1-1 in Istanbul on Thursday.
Having won the first leg of their second qualifying round tie 2-0 at home, the debutants proved resolute on the road.
Skipper Brwa Nouri's 60th-minute penalty rendered academic an Ahmet Ã‡alik reply.
Mensah played on the right side of midfield as Ã–stersund authored the first big shock of the 2017/18 European campaign.
