Europa League qualifiers: Sam Mensah helps lowly Östersund to evict giants Galatasaray

- ghanasoccernet.com
40 minutes ago | Sports News

Sam Mensah played the entire duration for Swedish side Ã–stersund who eliminated Turkish giants Galatarasay out of the Europa League after drawing 1-1 in Istanbul on Thursday.

Having won the first leg of their second qualifying round tie 2-0 at home, the debutants proved resolute on the road.

Skipper Brwa Nouri's 60th-minute penalty rendered academic an Ahmet Ã‡alik reply.

Mensah played on the right side of midfield as Ã–stersund authored the first big shock of the 2017/18 European campaign.

Sports News

