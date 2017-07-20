TOP STORIES
Motivation is like food in the brain which drive us to believe we can achieve the possibleBy: Boaz Akude
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
No Isaac Vorsah in Ohod SC squad for pre season training in Cairo
Defender Isaac Vorsah was excluded from Ohod SC's 27-man squad for a two-week training camping in Cairo, Egypt.
The former Ghana international is reported to have signed a two-year contract on a free transfer.
Madina-based Ohod SC left Saudi on Wednesday to the Egyptian capital where they have lined up five friendly matches.
It is unknown why the centre-back was not included in their squad.
Vorsah has been battling injuries the last four years when he suffered a setback playing for Red Bull Salzburg.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News