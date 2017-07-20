modernghana logo

No Isaac Vorsah in Ohod SC squad for pre season training in Cairo

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Defender Isaac Vorsah was excluded from Ohod SC's 27-man squad for a two-week training camping in Cairo, Egypt.

The former Ghana international is reported to have signed a two-year contract on a free transfer.

Madina-based Ohod SC left Saudi on Wednesday to the Egyptian capital where they have lined up five friendly matches.

It is unknown why the centre-back was not included in their squad.

Vorsah has been battling injuries the last four years when he suffered a setback playing for Red Bull Salzburg.

