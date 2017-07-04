TOP STORIES
Let your money work for you as you face old age; instead of working for money always.By: Dr. Samuel Kennedy A
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Ghana Wins Bid To Host 2018 Africa Armwrestling Championship
The Ghana Armwrestling Federation has won the bid to host the 2018 Africa Armwrestling Championship in Accra.
The African Armwrestling Federation after considering bids from Morocco and Ghana decided on the later in a majority vote during it's Congress in Lagos, Nigeria.
"Ghana is said to be the gateway to Africa and we're convinced that they're more than capable thus Africa will have a better host"-Julien Boumsong, General Secretary for Africa Armwrestling Federation.
16 countries are expected in Ghana for the annual Contnental Armwrestling Championships in June 2018.
Meanwhile, the Golden Arms of Ghana are back home from Nigeria with a total medal haul of 22 placing an overall second at the 2017 Africa Armwrestling Championships.
GOLD 10
SILVER 6
BRONZE
#Armwrestlinggh
Web: www.armwrestlingghana.org
Twitter : Armwrestlinggh
Instagram: Armwrestlinggh
[email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Africa Sports