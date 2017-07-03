TOP STORIES
Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Jonathan Mensah flops in a quiet weekend for Ghanaian players
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you comprehensive wrap of how Ghanaian players performed for the respective clubs across the globe over the weekend.
SWEDEN
Emmanuel Frimpong came on for the injured Mauricio Albornoz with just 19 minutes of play but could not help AFC Eskilstuna go down 3-2 against Malmo FF
Divine Narh played a cameo role for Orebro in their 4-2 home win over Norkorpping
Samuel Mensah spent the entire duration of Ostersunds 2-2 draw at AIK Stockholm on the substitute bench.
BELARUS
Striker Joel Fameyeh played 90 minutes for Dinamo Brest as they thump FC Gomel 3-0 at home while compatriot Saliw Babanawo spent the entire duration of the game substitute bench. However, Evans Adomako also played 85 minutes of action for Gomel.
FINLAND
Ghanaian duo Anthony Annan and Evans Mensah played full throttle of HJK Helsinki 1-1 draw at Inter Turku.
Ghana youth midfielder Seth Paintsil was on target for FF Jaro in their 2-1 home loss to Ekenas
NORWAY
Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey was again missing in the match day squad for Valeranga in their 0-0 away stalemate likewise on loan Manchester City midfielder Ernest Egyiri.
Patrick Kpozo did not travel with Tromso for their away 2-0 loss against Haugesund.
Midfielder Gilbert Koomson played 86 minutes for Sogndal as they beat Aalesund 1-0 at home while compatriot Edwin Gyasi played full throttle for the losing side.
Striker Danny Agyiri Antwi made a cameo appearance for IK Start in their 1-1 stalemate at Elverum.
KAZAKHSTAN
Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi enjoyed full throttle of FC Astana 1-0 away victory over Taraz.
THAILAND
Dominic Adiyiah starred for Nakhon Ratchasima in their 2-0 home loss to giants Buriram.
USA
Speedy striker Dominic Oduro regain his starting berth for Montreal Impact as they defeated DC United 2-0 at home. Midfielder Patrick Nyarko played 90 minutes for DC while compatriots Lloyd Sam and Chris Odoi Atsem played 72 minutes and 21 minutes respectively.
Enterprising attacker Latif Blessing made up for his Black Stars snub by playing 90 minutes for Sporting Kansas City in their 1-1 home stalemate with Portland Timbers.
Having being recalled back from the Black Stars duties, both Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah started for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 home loss to Atlanta United, but it was the latter's blunder that gifted the away side their first goal. He was later substituted when the game was already lost.
Bismark Adjei-Boateng played 74 minutes of action for Colorado Rapids as they beat Houston Dynamo 3-1.
Midfielder Emmanuel Boateng enjoyed 74 minutes for LA Galaxy in their 2-1 away loss at San Jose Earthquakes.
Joshua Yaro played the last 25 minutes for Philadelphia Union in their 3-0 home victory over New England Revolution while compatriot Gershon Koffie played full throttle for the losers.
NIGERIA
Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda was on the losing side as Enyimba FC were defeated 1-0 by Akwa United.
Reuben Obodai (@Reuben [email protected] )
Jonathan Mensah
