Accomplished Dreams FC chief Jiji Alifoe arrives in Sweden to explore business opportunities

- ghanasoccernet.com
10 minutes ago | Sports News

Dreams FC President Mohammed Jiji Alifoe is in Sweden to monitor the progress of former striker Abdul Khalid Basit who featured for Prishtina in a Europa League qualifying game on Wednesday.

The highly-respected football administrator will also take the opportunity to explore other business opportunities in the European country.

Basit played for the Kosovo side as they lost 5-0 against Swedish side IFK NorrkÃ¶ping in Ã–stgÃ¶taporten on Wednesday.

Basit, who left Dreams FC last year, scored 13 goals for Prishtina to finish second in the Kosovo elite division.

The youngster has been linked with a move away from the club with several top European teams believed to be interested.

The well accomplished football administrator has been key for the enviable professional touch of the model Ghanaian club.

Dreams are creeping closer to a quick return to the Ghana Premier League after a fabolous run in the country's second-tier league.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

