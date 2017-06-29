modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Columbus Crew recall Ghanaian duo Afful and Mensah ahead of US friendly

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News


Columbus Crew have blocked the participation of Ghanaian duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah in Saturday's international friendly against the United States of America.

The Major Soccer League side have recalled the duo from the team's camp, meaning they will be unavailable for the clash against the Yankees in Connecticut.

However, the club has allowed midfielder Mohammed Abu to stay on for the friendly.

Both Afful and Mensah flew back to their club on Thursday ahead of the MLS clash against Atlanta City.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah was left powerless as the friendly falls outside the FIFA international window.

Kuwaiti-based Rashid Sumaila could be deployed as a make-shift left back with Jerry Akaminko likely to partner John Boye at the heart of defence.

The Black Stars lost 1-0 to Mexico on Thursday morning in a similar exercise.

By Patrick Akoto

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Dirty Fuel Saga: BOST Staff Back MD

4 hours ago

Dirty Fuel Saga: BDCs CEO To Sue Agyapong Over $1m Bribe Claim

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Luxury is not always arrogance just as modesty is not always humility.

By: Fred Effah-Yeboah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35774.3619
Euro4.95174.9551
Pound Sterling5.63765.6443
Swiss Franc4.53954.5420
Canadian Dollar3.33483.3369
S/African Rand0.33550.3357
Australian Dollar3.31433.3205
body-container-line