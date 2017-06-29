TOP STORIES
Columbus Crew recall Ghanaian duo Afful and Mensah ahead of US friendly
Columbus Crew have blocked the participation of Ghanaian duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah in Saturday's international friendly against the United States of America.
The Major Soccer League side have recalled the duo from the team's camp, meaning they will be unavailable for the clash against the Yankees in Connecticut.
However, the club has allowed midfielder Mohammed Abu to stay on for the friendly.
Both Afful and Mensah flew back to their club on Thursday ahead of the MLS clash against Atlanta City.
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah was left powerless as the friendly falls outside the FIFA international window.
Kuwaiti-based Rashid Sumaila could be deployed as a make-shift left back with Jerry Akaminko likely to partner John Boye at the heart of defence.
The Black Stars lost 1-0 to Mexico on Thursday morning in a similar exercise.
By Patrick Akoto
