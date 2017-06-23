TOP STORIES
Asamoah Gyan among top FIVE African goalscorers in International Games
Iconic Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has climbed up in the international goalscoring charts, emerging among the top FIVE goal poachers on the continent.
The 31-year-old, who scored his 50th international goal for Ghana last week, is joint-top scorer on 5th position with Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya.
Egypt's Hossam Hassan is Africa's top goalscorer with 69 goals in 178 games for the Pharaohs.
Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba follows with 65 goals on national team duty, while former FC Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o sits in third place with 56 strikes.
Togo's Mohamed Kaderis fourth with 54 goals and the 5th position is shared by Kalusha Bwalya and Asamoah Gyan who have both scored 50 goals respectively.
Gyan is the only active player in the top five rankings and has a real chance to move up on the table.
By Patrick Akoto
