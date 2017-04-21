modernghana logo

Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah eyes Black Stars call-up

- ghanasoccernet.com
35 minutes ago | Sports News

Inter Allies agile goalkeeper Kwame Baah has expressed his desire to break into the Black Stars after his awe-inspiring start to the Ghana Premier League.

Baah, who was a member of the Ghana U20 team that played at the 2015 African Youth Championship and the 2015 U20 FIFA World Cup is hopeful getting a call-up under newly appointed coach, Kwesi Appiah.

'I am happy with my performance so far this season, but I still need to work very hard to get to the top, 'he told Ghana Sports Newspaper.

'My target for now is to get a call-up into the Black Stars, I want to make the team this time around so I am working very hard.'

