Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah eyes Black Stars call-up
Inter Allies agile goalkeeper Kwame Baah has expressed his desire to break into the Black Stars after his awe-inspiring start to the Ghana Premier League.
Baah, who was a member of the Ghana U20 team that played at the 2015 African Youth Championship and the 2015 U20 FIFA World Cup is hopeful getting a call-up under newly appointed coach, Kwesi Appiah.
'I am happy with my performance so far this season, but I still need to work very hard to get to the top, 'he told Ghana Sports Newspaper.
'My target for now is to get a call-up into the Black Stars, I want to make the team this time around so I am working very hard.'
