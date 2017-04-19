TOP STORIES
Tema President's Putter tees-off on Saturday
Tema, April 19, GNA - This year's Tema Country Golf Club President's Putter Open Championship tees-off at the Tema Country Golf Course on Saturday, April 22.
Mr Nicholas Amoah, the General Manager of the Club, who disclosed this at Tema on Wednesday, said about 120 amateur and professional golfers throughout the country are expected to participate in the competition.
The competition, which would be played under the local rules of the club and the rules of the world's golf governing body, is being sponsored by Mr Kofi Yim, the President of the Tema Country Golf Club.
Mr Amoah said management of the club had put adequate measures in place, including the irrigation of the golf course, to ensure that it was playable.
Mr Joseph Nettey, the newly-elected captain of the club, will lead the Tema team in the competition which would see an array of golfers including Mr Joshua Peprah, Enoch Tetteh Mensah, Felix Owusu-Adjapong, Paul Baah, Alex Fiagomey and William Yeboah participating.
Adelaide Owusu-Adjapong, Florence Etwi-Barimah, Mona Myles-Lamptey and Ama Morgan would also battle each other for the trophy in the Ladies Category.
Barry Dadzey, B.K. Asare and Kwabena Boakye, all past winners, had also declared their intention to win their first trophy of the year by emerging victorious on Saturday.
Five prizes will be awarded in the men's segment while three will be given out in the ladies category.
There will also be consolation prizes for 'The Nearest to the Pin' and the 'Longest Drives.'
GNA
