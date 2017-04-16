modernghana logo

Match Report: WAFA SC 2-0 Bolga All Stars- Academy Boys brush aside struggling debutants to stay on top

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 hours ago | League Report

WAFA SC stayed on top for the third week running after securing a 2-0 win over Bolga All Stars at home.

Right back Caleb Amankwah scored the opening goal in the 44th minute with captain Gideon Waja providing an assist.

Waja then scored a beautiful free-kick which took a deflection off the wall to wall to beat goalkeeper Sulemana Abdul Aziz between the sticks.

The Academy Boys maintained their one point lead going into the week 13 fixtures.

WAFA SC XI: Abalora- Waja, Nuhu, Ibrahim, AbdulWahab. Amankwah, Ampem, Ashimeru, Lamptey, Lomotey, Agbegniadan.

Subs: Umar, Amate, Jackson, Koffi, Boateng, Inusah, Quedraogo.

