PSG destroy Barcelona's Champions League hopes with stunning win in French capital

Paris Saint Germain produced a stunning first-leg display to demolish Barcelona 4-0 and take a giant step towards the last eight of the Champions League.

A brace from Angel Di Maria and further strikes from Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani condemned the Catalan giants to a defeat that equals their biggest ever in the competition and leaves them with a nigh on impossible task in the second leg in Spain.

Unai Emery's side blunted the MSN with a high tempo display full of attacking verve, ruthlessly cutting through a porous visiting rearguard with only some smart saves from Marc-Andre ter Stegen preventing it from being an even bigger humiliation.

Unai Emery's side blunted the MSN with a high tempo display full of attacking verve, ruthlessly cutting through a porous visiting rearguard with only some smart saves from Marc-Andre ter Stegen preventing it from being an even bigger humiliation.

Barcelona enjoyed spells of sustained possession but were continually undone at the back as Draxler, enjoying a new lease of life in Paris following his January move from VFL Wolfsburg, Di Maria and Marco Verratti ran the show.

The defeat will leave many questioning the future of a number of Barcelona's stars while PSG will feel this is a big statement that they are capable of finally going the distance in the competiton.

Emery's men will now look to finish the job when the teams reconvene for the second leg at the Nou Camp on March 8.