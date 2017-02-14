Ghana Mourns Multi-System Football Coach Sam Hemans Arday

Ghanaian football fans are mourning the late Sam Hemans Arday who was reported dead on Sunday, February 11, 2017 in Accra.

Former national team coach Samuel Arday was said to have been suffering from illness and was sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where the unfortunate incident happened. He died at age 71.

Arday led Ghana to win the 1995 African U-17 Championship in Mali and the U-17 World Cup in Ecuador using a brand of football he termed “The Multi System”. The team had the likes of Emmanuel Bentil, Christian Sarbah, ex Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and amazing dribbler, Awudu Issaka.

He led Ghana’s Under 23 team, the Black Meteors to win bronze at the 1992 Olympic Games in Spain and it was Africa’s first medal in men’s Olympic football.

He also coached the Black Stars at two different times between 1996 and 1997 and in 2004. He also served as a scout for Ghana ahead of the 2006 World Cup in Germany and he continued in that role for the national team when Kwesi Appiah was Black Stars head coach.

At club level, he also managed Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. His last job before he died was a technical director’s position at West African Football Academy. He helped the growth and development of young players like Samuel Tetteh who is now part of the Black Stars.

He was instrumental in the formation of Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord FC in Ghana which had a classic Academy and youth policy. Feyenoord produces great stars including Black Stars defender, Harrison Afful and other skillful players.

Arday’s passing is the latest to have robbed Ghana of its coaching legends C. K. Gyamfi, Ben Koufie, Osam Doudu and E.K. Afranie, who worked with Arday in the national team, have all died.

He was also coach of the Ghana Police Service, and a real tactician cum disciplinarian as his players were tactically disciplined and he loves working with gems.

I remember him coming to Mamprobi Indadfa Park to scout for young players and he asked me “Sammy which of these boys are good” and I replied “Sir, they are all better” That is how he got Stephen Appiah, Christian Saba, Emmanuel Bentil and others from Mamprobi. Where stars abound massively even now.

We can only say “Ya wo dzogdan” and may the Good Lord keep you, Amen