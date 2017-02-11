I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 11 February 2017 21:35 CET

Striker Frederick Boateng returns to boost Inter Allies ahead of Hearts clash

Tema-based Inter Allies have been boosted by the return of striker Frederick Boateng who failed to land a deal with Egyptian side Al Makawloon.

Boateng joined the Egyptian outfit at the end of the 2015/16 season but failed to secure a deal with the side and has returned.

He will be expected to start against the Phobians as the twoi clash at the El Wak Stadium on Monday.

Boateng was swiftly registered by the Eleven-is-to-one side before the transfer deadline when the Tema-based realised the deal could fizzle out.

Boateng ended last season as Inter-Allies top scorer after bagging 8 goals for the Club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

i thought of a thougt but the thought i thought i thought wasn't the thought i thought i thought.
By: mr short
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img