Sports News | 9 February 2017 10:07 CET
Inter Allies league opener against Hearts of Oak
Inter Allies FC have confirmed their league opener against Hearts of Oak has been moved to Monday, 13 February.
The match will be played at the club's new home ground at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.
The Premier League Board rescheduled the match due to Bechem United's CAF Confederation Cup tie against MC Algers from Algeria.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.