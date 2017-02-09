I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 9 February 2017 10:07 CET

Inter Allies league opener against Hearts of Oak

Inter Allies FC have confirmed their league opener against Hearts of Oak has been moved to Monday, 13 February. 

The match will be played at the club's new home ground at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

The Premier League Board rescheduled the match due to Bechem United's CAF Confederation Cup tie against MC Algers from Algeria.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

try catching a butterfly and it will leave you chasing it... the beautiful things in life are not easily grabbable
By: Denny Macloud
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img