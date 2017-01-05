Sports News | 5 January 2017 17:10 CET
Simon Martey leaves Inter Allies after contract expiration
Inter-Allies captain Simon Martey has left the club after refusing a contract extension.
Martey deal run out at the end of the season and did not want to continue his stay.
He is available on a free transfer ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League season on 04 February.
Martey was key for Eleven Is To One as right back.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].