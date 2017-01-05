New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 17:10 CET

Simon Martey leaves Inter Allies after contract expiration

Inter-Allies captain Simon Martey has left the club after refusing a contract extension.

Martey deal run out at the end of the season and did not want to continue his stay.

He is available on a free transfer ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League season on 04 February.

Martey was key for Eleven Is To One as right back.

