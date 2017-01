AFCON 2017: Egypt name final squad for tournament

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has announced his final 23-man squad that will participate in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Cúper had named a 27 man initial squad for the national team’s training camp earlier thursday, before cutting down the squad to 23 according to CAF regulations.

The squad has seen the exclusion of Hamada Tolba, Ahmed Gomaa, Mohamed Awad and Mohamed Ibrahim.

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shennawy (Zamalek), Essam El-Hadary (Wadi Degla), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City – England), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al-Ahli – Ksa), Karim Hafez (Lens – France), Ahmed Hegazy (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ahmed Dweidar (Zamalek), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Omar Gaber (Basel – Switzerland).

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal – England), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ibrahim Salah (Zamalek), Abdallah El-Said (Al Ahly), Amr Warda (Panetolikos – Greece), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City – England), Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ (Royal Mouscron – Belgium).

Forwards: Ahmed Hassan ‘Koka’ (Braga – Portugal), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim ‘Kahraba’ (Al-Ittihad – Ksa), Mohamed Salah (As Roma – Italy).

Egypt are in group D with Ghana, Mali and Uganda and will play their group matches in the Gabonese port city of port Gentil

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports