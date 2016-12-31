Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
SHOCKER: Black Starlets camping for CAF U17 Nations Cup on hold until new Sports Minister is sworn-in

Black Starlets camping for the 2017 African Junior Championship has been put hold until a new Sports Minister is sworn into office, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The technical team headed by Paa Kwesi Fabin had planned to start training on 05 January.

That will mean having three months of preparation before the tournament starts on 02 April in Madagascar.

But that plan is on the verge of collapse following the change in government during this month's General Elections which saw the New Patriotic Party topple the National Democratic Congress.

The incoming Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo-led administration can only appoint a sector minister after the investiture on 07 January.

A parliamentary committee will then vet his appointee and that will take the whole of the new month.

The tournament will be played from 02-16 April with semi-finalists qualifying to the FIFA U17 World Cup finals in India.

Ghana are in Group A alongside Madagascar, Guinea and Cameroon.

